Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic climbs over net to help Jannik Sinner after hard fall

Djokovic was down two sets to one when he jumped the net to help Sinner

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Novak Djokovic overcame a two-set deficit to reach his 11th semifinal match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but it was his display of class and sportsmanship that won over the crowd at Centre Court. 

After dropping the first two sets 5-7, 2-6 and coming back to win the third, Djokovic was steadily changing the pace of the match when 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner took an ugly slip while trying to return a drop shot. 

As Sinner rolled on the ground grabbing his ankle, Djokovic hopped the net to help his opponent up. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia climbs over the net to help Jannik Sinner of Italy after they slipped and fell during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia climbs over the net to help Jannik Sinner of Italy after they slipped and fell during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.  (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images))

Play resumed following cheers from the crowd, and Djokovic would go on to win in five sets. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia helps Jannik Sinner of Italy after they slipped and fell during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. 

Novak Djokovic of Serbia helps Jannik Sinner of Italy after they slipped and fell during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After 19 unforced errors over the initial two sets, Djokovic made 14 errors over the final three. After getting broken four times over two sets, he won all 13 of his service games the rest of the way.

He is now in his 11th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon and is pursuing a fourth straight title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and seventh overall. 

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia greets Jannik Sinner of Italy after their Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. 

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia greets Jannik Sinner of Italy after their Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.  (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

"You approach these particular situations when you’re two sets down a bit more calmly, a bit more confident," Djokovic said after the match, "with more self-belief."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

