Will Power wins race for Penske but Scott Dixon takes IndyCar championship

Scott Dixon has won the IndyCar championship, using a fifth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway to deny Helio Castroneves his first title.

Will Power won Saturday night's season finale — a year after he crashed in this race to blow his own title chances and salvage the night for Penske Racing.

The big prize went to Dixon, who won his third series title and gave Target Chip Ganassi its 10th championship since 1990.

Penske came up short for the sixth time since Sam Hornish Jr. gave Roger Penske his last IndyCar championship in 2006. But the team owner made a major error, calling Castroneves to pit lane before the pits were open.

Castroneves had to serve a drive-thru penalty that dropped him a lap down. He finished sixth.