White Sox's Tim Anderson understands Scottie Pippen's contract situation with Bulls: 'He had to think outside the game'

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Thursday he can relate to Scottie Pippen’s contract situation when he was with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.

Pippen, according to “The Last Dance” documentary, signed a long-term contract extension that locked him in with the Bulls. He was one of the most productive players in Chicago but wasn’t even close to being among the highest-paid players in the league. Pippen opted to use the money he was making to help his family, who was financially strapped while living in Arkansas.

Anderson grew up in a similar economic situation growing up in Alabama. He signed a six-year, $25 million deal with the White Sox in 2017. He is going to earn $4 million this season, $7.25 million in 2021 and $9.5 million in 2022. He told NBC Sports Chicago he understood why Pippen signed his deal.

“His decision, talking about the contract, at that point, he had to do something. He had to think outside of the game. That’s the same situation as mine when I signed my deal right after those 99 games,” he said.

“Nobody else was going to feed my family, so I had to do it. I had my daughter and my wife looking at me. So at that point, you’ve got to think about what really matters in life. At that point, that’s why I took that deal. I’m sure it was the same for him.”

Pippen’s wife, Larsa, made clear that the NBA champion did pretty well for himself during his career.

Anderson could have the same success as Pippen on his next deal.

In four seasons with the White Sox, he is hitting .276 with 64 home runs and 206 RBI. He won the American League batting title last season with a .335 average.