Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton donating 12,000 face shields amid coronavirus fight

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has stepped up to the plate in the fight against coronavirus.

Stanton donated 12,000 face shields to medical professionals in New York and Southern California. Each area will receive 6,000 shields, and they will be passed out to different facilities.

“I’ve seen the growing needs of the health care workers,” Stanton told the New York Post. “I’ve kind of been doing research and seeing what they need the most, what can benefit them through the long haul of this. I know they’ve had to exchange masks throughout the day, and with the limitation on masks in general, I thought it would be a smart idea to get those face shields to cut that number down. The shields are reusable. You can wash them and keep them going. That was the idea there.”

Stanton and his agents Joel Wolfe and Brittany Peiffer at Wasserman partnered up with Voodoo Manufacturing, which modified its 5,000-square-foot facility to mass-produce emergency personal protective equipment.

This is expected to be an ongoing project for Stanton.

“We’re looking as the virus adapts,” Stanton told the newspaper. “[We’re] kind of researching which individual city needs the most. New York was hit really hard and LA as well, especially the African-American and Latino communities. We’ll take care of those. Miami [where Stanton played with the Marlins] as well.

“I’ll keep it going wherever else I can help in this crazy time,” Stanton added. “When there isn’t any positive news out there, for me it’s just trying to keep ready to go, keep a positive mindset, try to improve things, learn new things, better myself. Always. That’s really all you can do.”