White Sox cut down Blue Jays

Jake Peavy pitched into the eighth inning while Alexei Ramirez had two hits, an RBI and a run scored as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, in the opener of a three-game set.

Peavy (7-5) allowed one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings to snap a four-start losing streak.

"We scrapped a few [runs] out and we battled. I wasn't on top of my game by any means, but we battled," said Peavy. "We won the first game and we have a chance to come out and win one of these next two in the series and go into the break on a good note."

Addison Reed allowed a run in the ninth but still escaped with his 13th save of the year for Chicago, which won its fourth straight game.

Aaron Laffey (0-1) made his third start of the season and surrendered four runs -- three earned -- on eight hits and a walk over six full frames.

"I think I'm throwing the ball really well. I think I've throw the ball well enough to earn a spot in this rotation and stay in this rotation," said Laffey.

Adam Lind homered in a losing effort for the Blue Jays, who have dropped two straight and four of their last six.

Reed entered for the ninth and immediately walked Edwin Encarnacion. Lind then slapped a base hit to left to move Encarnacion to third before Yunel Escobar lifted a sacrifice fly to right-center field, scoring Encarnacion and bringing the tying run to the plate.

But Reed settled down to induce a game-ending 6-4-3 double play by Rajai Davis to close out the win for Chicago.

After both teams stranded a runner on second base in the first inning, Toronto went ahead in the second on Lind's leadoff blast into the left-center field bleachers.

Chicago would not advance a runner past first base from there until Dayan Viciedo opened the fifth inning with a double to left.

Ramirez then singled to left to bring home Viciedo. Ramirez was able to advance to third on the play when Davis' throw home sailed well over the head of J.P. Arencibia and crossed the plate on Gordon Beckham's bloop double to left field.

Alejandro De Aza's fly ball to center field moved Beckham to third before Kevin Youkilis' RBI base hit to left gave the White Sox a 3-1 advantage.

A.J. Pierzynski's solo shot to right in the seventh inning extended Chicago's lead.

Peavy, who did not allow a runner to reach third base following Lind's home run, was removed in the eighth inning after Brett Lawrie led off the frame with a fly ball to center field.

Matt Thornton took the bump next and struck out both Colby Rasmus and Jose Bautista to end the inning.

Game Notes

Peavy improved to 2-0 in four career starts against the Blue Jays...Laffey fell to 3-4 in 15 meetings (six starts) against Chicago...The season series between the teams is tied, 2-2...Toronto went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base...Chicago hit 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.