Well-traveled forward will transfer to USC

Taylor King is headed back home.

The well-traveled former McDonald's All-American, who transferred from Duke to Villanova after his freshman season, has decided to play for Kevin O'Neill at USC.

"I'm going to USC," the 6-foot-8 former Mater Dei (Calif.) standout told FOXSports.com on Tuesday night.

King averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds at Villanova last season after sitting out two years ago, but left the team in June and was expected to remain in Philadelphia as a full-time student.

However, King had a change of heart a couple weeks ago, returned home to California due to family issues and took three visits – to USC and a pair of NAIA schools, Azusa Pacific and Concordia.

"I loved Villanova and the program, but I needed to be home with my family," King said prior to making the decision.

"I wasn't feeling the urge to play anywhere," King added. "But as time went by, I was thinking, 'What am I doing?' I've done this my whole life."

King would have been eligible immediately at an NAIA school, but he opted to go to USC – where he will sit this season and have one year remaining in 2011-12.

"Sitting out again will be tough," King admitted. "But this time it won't be 3,000 miles away."

King said while he would like to continue his playing career beyond college, academics and connections at USC played a role in his decision.

"The education is off the charts at SC," King said. "No offense to Duke or Villanova, but they don't compare."