Welch's 16 points, 5 blocks lift No. 6 South Carolina to 67-49 win over Arkansas

Aleighsa Welch scored 16 points and had a career-best five blocks to lead No. 6 South Carolina to its sixth straight victory with a 67-49 win over Arkansas on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (22-2, 10-1) maintained their hold on first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas (16-8, 3-8) did its best to pack in the middle and disrupt South Carolina's game plan of feeding the 6-foot Welch and 6-4 forwards Elem Ibiam and Alaina Coates underneath. But Ibiam and Coates both added 10 points each while the trio of low-post players combined for 21 rebounds.

South Carolina also turned up its defense against the Razorbacks, holding them to under 30 percent shooting for a second time this season. Arkansas leading scorer Jessica Jackson was held to half her 16.6 point-a-game average with eight points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Tiffany Mitchell added 15 points for South Carolina.