Weber State coach McBride announces retirement

Weber State head coach Ron McBride will retire at the end of the 2011 season, he announced on Tuesday.

McBride will coach the Wildcats (3-6) in their final two games before ending a seven-year stint with Weber State and a coaching career that spanned nearly 50 seasons.

"I've coached all over the country over the last 50 years, and it's been a great ride," McBride said. "Football has really been my life. The reality is that it's all about the players, so the reason I've come to this decision is that I looked at the program, and all the kids are in the right classes, the program is right where it needs to be, and I just feel like they need a new voice at the top.

"The only thing that is important to me right now is the success of Weber State. We built this program. With what we had in mind, everything is in place, and now we just need somebody to take it to the next step."

McBride, who turned 72 in October, holds a 41-38 record at Weber State and an all-time mark of 129-101. He led the Wildcats to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009 and the 2008 team shared a Big Sky Championship, the program's first since the 1968 season.

McBride also served 13 seasons as the head coach at Utah from 1990-2002.

Weber State hosts Northern Arizona this weekend and then finishes the season at Portland State on Nov. 19.