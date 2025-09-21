Commanders' Dan Quinn left bloodied after quarterback runs into him during play

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was caught in the middle of a play and run over during the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota ran to his left as the team moved up the field before halftime. He was pushed out of bounds by Raiders defensive back Tristin McCollum. Mariota ran through Quinn, who was trying to halt his player’s momentum.

Quinn’s head appeared to connect with Mariota’s shoulder pad as he fell backward to the ground. The FOX broadcast showed the veteran coach with a bloody nose. Washington hit a field goal before halftime to go up 20-10.

"I’m OK, everything’s good. Just gonna be this kind of day where it’s a physical game, back and forth, and that’s what we expected coming in," he told FOX’s Jennifer Hale before the second half began.

The Commanders won the game, 41-24.

Mariota started for an injured Jayden Daniels. He dug deep and went 15-of-21 passing with 207 yards and a touchdown pass. He added 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

It was his first start since 2022 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jaylin Lane electrified the crowd with a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown as well.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had 289 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes in the loss. Tre Tucker led the way with eight catches for 145 yards. He caught all three of Smith’s touchdown passes.

Washington improved to 2-1 with the win. Las Vegas fell to 1-2.