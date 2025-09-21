Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington Commanders

Commanders' Dan Quinn left bloodied after quarterback runs into him during play

Commanders defeated the Raiders, 41-24

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Drew Brees gives his QB Mount Rushmore: Tom Brady, Joe Montana & more | FOX NFL Kickoff Video

Drew Brees gives his QB Mount Rushmore: Tom Brady, Joe Montana & more | FOX NFL Kickoff

NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees unveileds his all‑time QB Mount Rushmore on FOX NFL Kickoff.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was caught in the middle of a play and run over during the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota ran to his left as the team moved up the field before halftime. He was pushed out of bounds by Raiders defensive back Tristin McCollum. Mariota ran through Quinn, who was trying to halt his player’s momentum.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Quinn tries to stop Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders Dan Quinn is run into on the sideline during the first half of NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Maryland.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Quinn’s head appeared to connect with Mariota’s shoulder pad as he fell backward to the ground. The FOX broadcast showed the veteran coach with a bloody nose. Washington hit a field goal before halftime to go up 20-10.

"I’m OK, everything’s good. Just gonna be this kind of day where it’s a physical game, back and forth, and that’s what we expected coming in," he told FOX’s Jennifer Hale before the second half began.

The Commanders won the game, 41-24.

EAGLES PUT EXCLAMATION POINT ON COMEBACK WIN OVER RAMS WITH JORDAN DAVIS' BLOCKED FIELD GOAL RETURN FOR TD

Dan Quinn talks to reporters

Washington Commanders Dan Quinn speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Mariota started for an injured Jayden Daniels. He dug deep and went 15-of-21 passing with 207 yards and a touchdown pass. He added 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

It was his first start since 2022 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jaylin Lane electrified the crowd with a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown as well.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had 289 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes in the loss. Tre Tucker led the way with eight catches for 145 yards. He caught all three of Smith’s touchdown passes.

Geno Smith frustrated

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after a play during the second half of NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington improved to 2-1 with the win. Las Vegas fell to 1-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue