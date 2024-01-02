Expand / Collapse search
Washington Huskies

Washington players get into heated confrontation with Texas fans after Sugar Bowl win

Huskies won the game 37-31

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Washington Huskies football players talked the talk after the team defeated the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff national semifinals on Monday night, 37-31.

As players celebrated the Sugar Bowl win, Jaivion Green and Dyson McCutcheon were seen interacting with Longhorns fans and giving them the "horns down" symbol. Things got particularly heated with one Longhorns fan who was halfway over the fencing at that moment.

Huskies players celebrate

Washington players celebrate victory after the Sugar Bowl game against Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

KVUE-TV reporter Cory Mose posted the interaction on X.

"Remember me motherf---er," the fan said.

Green and McCutcheon told the man that the Huskies run the south.

Washington will vie for a national championship and look to win it for the first time since 1991. Michael Penix Jr.’s 430 passing yards and two touchdown passes helped put the Huskies in that position.

Texas cheerleaders

Texas cheerleaders perform during the first half of the Sugar Bowl game against Washington, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

"Huskie Nation stand up," he told Huskies supporters in the postgame celebration. "We goin' to the natty!"

Texas tried to get back into the end zone before time expired. Quinn Ewers threw a few great passes to get the Longhorns near the end zone. He missed on his last three passes as his fade to Adonai Mitchell was knocked away by Washington’s Elijah Jackson.

"Those guys are the most resilient guys I have ever been around," Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game

Michael Penix Jr with the trophy

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. celebrates after the Sugar Bowl victory over Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Both Michigan and Washington are undefeated going into the final game. The Wolverines haven’t won a national title since 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

