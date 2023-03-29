Warriors’ Steve Kerr hopeful Andrew Wiggins will return this season, says he’s ‘working out every day’

The Golden State Warriors have experienced one of the strangest championship defenses in recent NBA history.

And yet, no team will look forward to playing the defending champs come postseason time.

If they are at full strength.

Andrew Wiggins, who was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022, has missed 20 consecutive games due to a family matter.

Wiggins has not played since February 13, and the reason for his absence has remained private.

If Golden State is to make a run at their fifth championship in nine years, Wiggins will need to be available and playing well.

On Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed his hope that Wiggins would return this season, saying he still had no timeline for his return.

"He’s been working out every day," Kerr said. "Beyond that, once he’s back, then our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is."

"There’s hope," Kerr said when discussing Wiggins’ potential return, "but it’s I guess indefinite because we don’t know."

It’s been an up-and-down year for Golden State, going 31-8 at home and 9-29 on the road.

During Wiggins’ absence, the Warriors have gone 11-9 and currently hold a slim lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings .

"We'd love to have him and hope that that does happen, because we want to be whole, and I'm sure he wants to be a part of this," Steph Curry said after beating the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night. "But when he walks in the door, it'll be when it's the right time for him. That's kind of the expectation at this point."

