Warriors' Steve Kerr praises 'younger generation' amid George Floyd protests: 'The hope that we all need'

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared his praise for the “younger generation” amid the protests following the death of George Floyd, saying their example provides “the hope that we all need.”

After a week of protests across the country, Kerr took to Twitter Tuesday to share his positive outlook.

“The younger generation coming up is more diverse, more tolerant, & more informed than any generation before them,” he said. “They are smart, energized, connected and ready to build a country and society where EVERYONE feels safe and protected by the institutions of our democracy.”

He continued: “They have learned to work together to promote a better future, even when such a possibility seems bleak. By actively acknowledging & protesting the racism that has long defined our nation's history, the younger generation is providing the hope that we all need. Listen to them.”

Kerr has been among the more outspoken sports figures following Floyd’s in-custody death last week.

On Monday, he took aim at President Trump when he tweeted a photo of him holding a Bible and wrote: “I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything.”

Kerr also tweeted: “Not sure anyone out there needed confirmation that Trump holding a Bible was nothing more than a photo op and publicity stunt, but if you want proof, here you go…," sharing a YouTube video from 2019 when Trump was asked what his favorite Bible verse was.

