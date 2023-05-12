Warriors' Draymond Green doesn't 'understand the laughing' about Anthony Davis' head injury

Anthony Davis suffered a blow to the head in the Los Angeles Lakers ' Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday.

Davis took a shot to the face from Warriors center Kevon Looney during the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

A few members of the media seemed to make light of the situation, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley facing criticism for laughing during TNT's postgame show while discussing Davis’ injury.

On Thursday, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke about the injury on his podcast and questioned why anyone found it funny.

"Just don’t play with those head injuries, man. They’re serious," he said. "I saw a lot of people laughing… But it’s a hit to the head. And one small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So, I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it at all.

"Every time you step out on the basketball court, the football field , on the ice, on the pitch, you’re risking your life because one injury can change everything."

"I don’t quite understand the laughing," Green continued. "Why it’s so funny?… The smallest hit to the wrong part of the head can change your life. So, I don’t really understand that."

O’Neal denied mocking Davis’ injury , adding that an injury would not have stopped him from playing.

"I ain’t making fun of nobody, that’s not what I do," O’Neal said, according to The Athletic. "But I do know you’re not going to stop me from playing in that Game 6."

Davis never entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and is expected to play Friday night.

The Lakers lead the series 3-2 and can close out the defending champion Warriors with a win in Los Angeles on Friday.