Anthony Davis
Published

Warriors' Draymond Green doesn't 'understand the laughing' about Anthony Davis' head injury

Davis is expected to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series on Friday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Anthony Davis suffered a blow to the head in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday.

Davis took a shot to the face from Warriors center Kevon Looney during the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. 

Anthony Davis gets checked by a trainer

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is checked on after being hit in the head by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A few members of the media seemed to make light of the situation, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley facing criticism for laughing during TNT's postgame show while discussing Davis’ injury. 

On Thursday, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke about the injury on his podcast and questioned why anyone found it funny. 

"Just don’t play with those head injuries, man. They’re serious," he said. "I saw a lot of people laughing… But it’s a hit to the head. And one small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So, I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it at all. 

"Every time you step out on the basketball court, the football field, on the ice, on the pitch, you’re risking your life because one injury can change everything." 

Draymond Green brings the ball up against the Lakers

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the third quarter of Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I don’t quite understand the laughing," Green continued. "Why it’s so funny?… The smallest hit to the wrong part of the head can change your life. So, I don’t really understand that."

O’Neal denied mocking Davis’ injury, adding that an injury would not have stopped him from playing. 

Anthony Davis looks on from the bench

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter of Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I ain’t making fun of nobody, that’s not what I do," O’Neal said, according to The Athletic. "But I do know you’re not going to stop me from playing in that Game 6."

Davis never entered the NBA’s concussion protocol and is expected to play Friday night.

The Lakers lead the series 3-2 and can close out the defending champion Warriors with a win in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.