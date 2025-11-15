Victor Wembanyama taunts Draymond Green after getting physical, dunking over him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green was up for the challenge of guarding Victor Wembanyama down low, but it did not work out.

Green, listed as 6-foot-6, was guarding the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama in a contested matchup. Knowing he had a clear disadvantage, Green did his best to get as good positioning as possible.

The normally physical Green bodied up Wembanyama, but when the whistle blew, the third-year star knew exactly what to do.

Wembanyama spun around, and the inbound pass was a perfectly set alley-oop for the jam. He slammed the dunk home over Green and made sure Green knew what happened.

Just about everyone in San Antonio erupted, and Green and Wembanyama were separated before anything else could happen.

Officials waved off the basket because Green fouled the Spurs' center prior to the attempt. Green collected his fifth foul seconds later on the next inbound, storming off the court and screaming at officials over the whistle.

"It's not trying to prove anything to anybody. It's just, at some point, somebody speaks to you a certain way, you have to respond a certain way," Wembanyama said after the game, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Green, though, sensed some hypocrisy.

"It’s good to see him show emotion. I like when guys show emotion," Green said, via Yahoo Sports. "I just wish that if I can yell in someone’s face and then a teammate can come grab me and nothing happens — because if I yell in someone’s face and grab someone, I get suspended indefinitely."

Stephen Curry dropped a season-high 49 points on 9-for-17 from 3-point range to give the Warriors a 109-108 win.

Wembanyama blocked Jimmy Butler's layup attempt with 33 seconds remaining and the Spurs leading 108-107. San Antonio failed to capitalize offensively as De'Aaron Fox missed a 17-footer with 12 seconds remaining.

Curry was fouled by Fox on the ensuing possession and calmly drained both free throws to put the Warriors ahead by one point. Fox missed an 18-foot jumper as time expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

