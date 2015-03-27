Warriors' Bogut to miss at least a week

The Golden State Warriors have decided to shut down Andrew Bogut for the next 7-to-10 days in order to allow the oft-injured center time to strengthen his surgically repaired left ankle.

Bogut has been slow to recover from a fractured ankle he suffered back in January, when the former No. 1 overall draft pick was then still a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Though he's appeared in four of the Warriors' five games so far this season, the native Australian has seen an average of just over 18 minutes per outing.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Bucks last March in a blockbuster deal that sent high-scoring guard Monta Ellis to Milwaukee, but did not play for the Warriors due to the injury until finally returning for the 2012-13 season opener.

Bogut has averaged 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his limited minutes this season. The seven-footer owns career averages of 12.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over eight NBA campaigns.

Injuries have hampered Bogut on several occasions since being taken by Milwaukee with the top overall choice of the 2005 draft. He took part in just 12 games last season due to the ankle fracture, while back problems held him to only 36 games in 2008-09.