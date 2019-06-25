Warriors' Andre Iguodala on one team's free agency hopes: 'Nobody’s gonna sign with the Knicks, sorry'

The New York Knicks are expected to be major players once the NBA free agency period opens on Sunday as the team is expected to go after big-name free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala gave Knicks fans a tough pill to swallow Monday during an appearance on CNBC. He said he expected Durant and Klay Thompson to re-sign with the Warriors, leaving the Knicks without the big superstar they’ve supposedly coveted.

KEVIN DURANT RECRUITMENT STANDS POP UP AROUND NEW YORK CITY AS KNICKS FANS HOPE TO LURE STAR TO BIG APPLE

“Nobody’s gonna sign with the Knicks, sorry,” the 2015 NBA Finals MVP said.

Iguodala’s comments are a cold shower for the fan base that is hoping their team does something – anything – to get a big name like Durant to Madison Square Garden. A sports betting service offered fans last week a chance to write to Durant in hopes they could sway his decision.

However, rumors around the NBA suggest the Brooklyn Nets – not the Knicks – were the clubhouse favorites at this point to sign Durant. The Nets reportedly want to bring Durant onto the team with Irving as a superstar package. Durant could still decide to exercise his player option for next season.

WARRIORS GM TO MEET SOON WITH KEVIN DURANT, KLAY THOMPSON

Free agency begins June 30. Players cannot officially sign with teams until July 6.