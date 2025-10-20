Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Warren McVea, Super Bowl champion and pioneer football player, dead at 79

McVea was the first Black player to receive a football scholarship to a major Texas school

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Warren McVea, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl and a pioneer in Texas football, has died, his family said Sunday. He was 79.

Tracey Ellis, McVea’s daughter, said her father died at home in Los Angeles surrounded by family members after a long battle with an illness.

Warren McVea carries the ball

Kansas City Chiefs running back Warren McVea (6) in action during the 1970 season. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

McVea was a standout running back and was the first Black player to receive a football scholarship to a major Texas school. He was a star player at Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, leading the school to a state championship in 1962.

He committed to the University of Houston where he played under head coach Bill Yeoman. He set a school record with 3,009 all-purpose yards in 1966. He had a 99-yard touchdown catch in the first football game played on artificial turf.

Warren McVea is tackled by a defender

Warren McVea (6), the Kansas City Chiefs running back, is stopped on an end run by Dallas Cowboy Leroy Jordan (55) in the first quarter action in Dallas, Sept. 5, 1970. (AP Photo/Fred Kaufman,File)

"Warren ‘Wondrous Warren’ McVea peacefully passed away on Sunday," the school said in a post on X. "A trailblazer in collegiate athletics. A forever Cougar."

McVea turned pro in 1968 and was selected in the fourth round of the 1968 draft for the American Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals. He played one season with the Bengals before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969. He played with Hall of Famer Len Dawson and split carries with Mike Garrett and Robert Holmes. 

Warren McVea takes the ball from Len Dawson

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) pitches back to Warren McVea (6) as Minnesota Vikings defensive end Carl Eller (81) pursues in Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium on Jan. 11, 1970.  (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

McVea played four seasons with the Chiefs and ran for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns in 44 games with Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

