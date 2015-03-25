Wade to start Game 5

Dwayne Wade will be in the starting lineup when the Miami Heat attempt to eliminate the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wade, who has been battling a bone bruise in his right knee for more than a month, had been considered questionable coming into Wednesday's matchup. The All-Star guard managed just six points on 3-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes during the Heat's 88-65 victory in Monday's Game 4.

The injury has hindered Wade's production all throughout these playoffs, as he's averaged just 12.3 points and shot 44 percent while playing in seven of Miami's eight postseason games. The 31-year-old averaged 21.2 points with a 52.1 percent field goal percentage during the regular season.