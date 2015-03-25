Wade, Bryant earn NBA's weekly honors

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant were named the NBA Players of the Week in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively, for the games played March 4 through March 10.

Wade led Miami to a 4-0 week to help the Heat extend their NBA season-best winning streak to 18 games. He averaged 25.3 points, 5.0 assists and a league- leading 3.5 steals per game last week. Wade poured in 32 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over Minnesota, while capping the week with 23 points and six steals in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Pacers.

Bryant helped the Lakers to a 3-1 week, which helped Los Angeles capture sole possession of eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race. Bryant averaged an NBA-best 33.0 points, 8.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds last week, including back-to-back performances with at least 40 points and 10 assists.

Other nominees for the weekly award were Boston's Paul Pierce, Brooklyn's Deron Williams, Denver's Ty Lawson, Memphis' Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, Miami's LeBron James, New York's J.R. Smith, Oklahoma City's Kevin Durant, Orlando's Jameer Nelson, Portland's Damian Lillard and Toronto's Amir Johnson.