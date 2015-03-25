Vogelsong hopes to give Giants another strong outing against Cards

Ryan Vogelsong will try to continue San Francisco's impressive pitching to begin the season Saturday when the defending World Series champions resume their set against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Vogelsong posted a 14-9 record with a 3.37 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 31 starts in 2012. He has struggled against the Cardinals in his career, going 2-4 with a 6.51 ERA in 16 games (6 starts).

The positive side for Vogelsong against the Cardinals came last year. He faced them once during the regular season and tossed seven scoreless frames. Then, in the NLCS, he went 2-0 against St. Louis along with a 1.29 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 14 innings.

Shelby Miller made his major league debut last September and pitched in six games for the Cardinals, but this will be only his second career start. The 22-year-old right-hander, a first-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2009, was 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts (5 appearances) during spring training.

Miller comes off a great minor league season when he set a franchise-record for Triple-A Memphis with 160 strikeouts. He faced the Giants twice during the NLCS and gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings of Game 2. He also had two scoreless innings in Game 6.

Yesterday, Angel Pagan's fourth-inning, bases-loaded walk was the lone score, and Barry Zito tossed seven scoreless innings, as the Giants won, 1-0.

Zito (1-0) surrendered only three hits and walked three while fanning four for the Giants, who raised their second championship banner in three seasons in front of a sellout crowd on Friday.

Sergio Romo tossed a perfect ninth for his third save.

Jake Westbrook (0-1) was the hard-luck loser, charged with an unearned run and six walks on six hits in 6 2/3 frames for the Cardinals, who have lost three of four to start the year.

"I was fighting my delivery a little bit," Westbrook said. "I made a slight adjustment in my delivery and was able to get back into it."

St. Louis has scored one run over its last three games in the Bay Area, dating back to Games 6 and 7 of last year's NLCS, won by the Giants after they trailed three games to one.

"It was great for us to come out and obviously match up with the Cardinals again," Zito said. "They're a difficult team."

The Cardinals split their six matchups with the Giants last season. However, St. Louis hasn't won a season series against them since it took four of five during the 2006 season.