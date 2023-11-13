Virginia high school football team routs opponent 104-0 in state playoffs

A high school football team in Virginia left it all on the field last week after defeating another local school 104-0 in the opening game of the VHSL Class 4 state playoffs on Friday night.

The brutal beatdown helped the Phoebus Phantoms improve to 11-0 on the season, and marked their sixth shutout in seven games, USA Today reported.

By comparison, their opponents, the Jamestown Eagles, ended the season 1-10.

The win was marred by controversy over the Phantoms’ decision to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, despite already leading 98-0.

"I was hot,’’ Jamestown head coach Scott Lambin told USA Today, adding that he did not say anything to Phoebus coach James Blunt after the game because "I didn’t feel that I had to ya know?’’

Blunt responded, saying that he regretted the decision, but added that at the time the players were "begging me.’’

"I’ll be honest with you, man, I told the boys at the end when I broke them down, I’m happy for them and I did it for them, but that it’s not one of my better moments,’’ he said. "I haven’t smiled about it. I haven’t accepted a congratulations about it. I just don’t feel good about it."

The Phantoms will next play Hampton Crabbers (7-4) on Friday night.

According to the schools’ athletics website, Phoebus has won seven VHSL State Division 5 Championships in 11 years.