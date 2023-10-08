Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

New Jersey high school football game ends with wild Hail Mary touchdown

It was a huge win for Washington Township High School

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A New Jersey high school football game came down to the wire on Friday night and an incredible Hail Mary helped one team go home happy.

Washington Township High School was trailing No. 19 Winslow Township High School and were down to their final play. Cole Aquino dropped back and threw the ball as far as he could. The ball was pinpointed right at the goal line and tipped up in the air.

A referee signals

A referee signals a touchdown during a regular season NCAA football game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington’s DaShawn Long saw the ball up for grabs and made a diving catch in the end zone for the win. The crowd went crazy as Long and his teammates celebrated the score. Winslow players were in shock.

"W-O-W … Can’t script this," NJ.com writer Kevin Minnick wrote on X along with the clip.

Washington won the game 27-25.

"That’s a crazy way to end it. I can’t believe that," Long told NJ.com after the game.

Aquino said, "It happened so fast, it’s like a blur. I’m still in shock. I just trusted my mechanics and let it fly."

It was Washington’s fifth win of the season, and they are now on a three-game winning streak. Winslow fell to 5-2 on the season. Winslow came into the game ranked No. 19 in the state, according to Max Preps.

Winslow Township players were in disbelief.

Washington competes in the West Jersey Football League Continental and behind Holy Spirit in their division. Winslow are first in the West Jersey Football League Independence – just a game up over Delsea and Cedar Creek in the loss column.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.