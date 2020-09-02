Vikings' Kirk Cousins unafraid to die from coronavirus, still wears mask out of respect for others

Despite knowing what New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller went through when they contracted the coronavirus, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins remains unafraid to face the illness.

Cousins said during an interview on Spotify’s “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast published Wednesday that he believes it’s “survival of the fittest” when it comes to the coronavirus and isn’t afraid to die.

Cousins said he’s tried to respect other people’s “concerns” about the virus and when asked about what his level of concern was on a scale of 1-10 – with 1 being the person who believes “masks are stupid” and 10 being on lockdown for months – Cousins said he was at less than 1.

“I'm not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I'm about a .000001," he said.

“I want to respect what other people's concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that," he continued.

"So that’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts."

The NFL has a strict safety protocol when it comes to wearing masks and preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Payton was one of the first prominent NFL personnel members to get the coronavirus. He said he was suffering from aches and pains, a low-grade fever and flu symptoms.

Miller, who has asthma, said earlier that having the coronavirus was a “frightening experience” and that he felt like his lungs were still trying to recover weeks after not experiencing any more symptoms.