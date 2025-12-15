Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' JJ McCarthy irritates head coach with celebration on his way into end zone

McCarthy had three touchdowns in total

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
NFL Week 15 Recap 🚨 How does Patrick Mahomes' injury effect Chiefs? Rams Continue DOMINATING 💪 Video

NFL Week 15 Recap 🚨 How does Patrick Mahomes' injury effect Chiefs? Rams Continue DOMINATING 💪

The "NFL on FOX" crew recapped Week 15 in the NFL, including injuries to stars, the Los Angeles Rams' strong play, Philip Rivers' return and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy scored three touchdowns in the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but one of them came to the chagrin of his head coach.

In the second quarter, McCarthy and the Vikings lined up at the 1-yard line. He faked a handoff to running back Jordan Mason and ran to his left. He was all alone and performed the "Griddy" dance move as he scampered into the end zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

JJ McCarthy runs for a TD in the first half

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Apparently, it made Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell upset. He said he wouldn’t have classified the finish as "special."

"It was entertaining," O’Connell said, via ESPN. "I guess we are in the entertainment business, but I would've preferred him to show that 40 time that he likes to talk about having never run, his 40 coming out [of college], which was unique, to say the least. But as a guy who once ran a fast 40 and couldn't throw it very well, I can probably understand why quarterbacks are choosing to do that these days."

McCarthy said he did the move in practice and was told not to do it anymore.

SUPER BOWL 2026 ODDS: RAMS, SEAHAWKS REMAIN ATOP BOARD; BRONCOS RISE

JJ McCarthy in the second half vs Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy watches during the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"So, just me being who I am, it's like, 'Oh, now I'm more enticed to do it.' But if it's that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what – and be coachable and do what my coach says. So yeah, I'll definitely get a minus [grade] for that," McCarthy said.

The second-year quarterback threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. It was the best statistical game of his career so far.

Both touchdowns were thrown to Jalen Nailor. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 66 yards.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota moved to 6-8 on the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue