Vikings' JJ McCarthy irritates head coach with celebration on his way into end zone

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy scored three touchdowns in the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, but one of them came to the chagrin of his head coach.

In the second quarter, McCarthy and the Vikings lined up at the 1-yard line. He faked a handoff to running back Jordan Mason and ran to his left. He was all alone and performed the "Griddy" dance move as he scampered into the end zone.

Apparently, it made Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell upset. He said he wouldn’t have classified the finish as "special."

"It was entertaining," O’Connell said, via ESPN. "I guess we are in the entertainment business, but I would've preferred him to show that 40 time that he likes to talk about having never run, his 40 coming out [of college], which was unique, to say the least. But as a guy who once ran a fast 40 and couldn't throw it very well, I can probably understand why quarterbacks are choosing to do that these days."

McCarthy said he did the move in practice and was told not to do it anymore.

"So, just me being who I am, it's like, 'Oh, now I'm more enticed to do it.' But if it's that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what – and be coachable and do what my coach says. So yeah, I'll definitely get a minus [grade] for that," McCarthy said.

The second-year quarterback threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. It was the best statistical game of his career so far.

Both touchdowns were thrown to Jalen Nailor. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had four catches for 66 yards.

Minnesota moved to 6-8 on the season.