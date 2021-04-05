Vikings' Jeff Gladney charged with third-degree felony family violence assault

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney reportedly turned himself in to Texas authorities after he posted a $10,000 bond on a charge of a third-degree felony family violence assault.

Gladney, a rookie last season, got into an altercation with a 22-year-old woman, who said she was his girlfriend, and she told police that he got physical with her over text messages that she was receiving, KTVT reported Monday. Gladney could reportedly face up to a decade in prison if he is convicted of the incident that happened on Friday.

Gladney was accused of hitting the woman with closed fists, choking her, and dragging her by the hair while driving with her outside his vehicle. The woman also said that Gladney pulled her by her hair "trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work."

The woman was reportedly able to break free and get into another vehicle.

Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears, and torso. She also reported scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees, according to the station.

The Vikings put out a statement on Gladney’s arrest.

"We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing. At this time we will have no further comment."