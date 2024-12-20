Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Jones

Vikings' Daniel Jones gives former Giants teammates Christmas gifts despite being released: report

Jones played six seasons for the Giants before being released

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Daniel Jones is no longer with the New York Giants, but that didn’t stop him from getting in the Christmas spirit with his former teammates. 

Jones, currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, sent all the offensive lineman that were on the Giants with him a limited-edition bottle of Clase Azul tequila for Christmas, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan

Jones, 27, was benched after the Giants' bye week and then asked for his release so he could sign with a contender for the rest of the season. 

Daniel Jones looks on

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones stands on the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals Dec. 1, 2024, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jones was beloved by his Giants teammates in New York, many taking to social media to express their support for their former quarterback when he was released.

The Vikings signed Jones to their practice squad shortly after, giving Jones a chance to develop under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

It is commonplace for quarterbacks in the NFL to buy their offensive lineman gifts for Christmas as a thank-you for blocking for them. 

Daniel Jones in action

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

However, it is not common for quarterbacks to buy gifts for their former teammates after joining a new team.

Since releasing Jones, the Giants have started Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock at quarterback. 

Daniel Jones throws a pass

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passes against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Giants are 2-12 and, with each loss, are getting closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, where they hope to select their next franchise quarterback.

Jones’ Vikings are in much better shape. The Detroit Lions and Vikings are both 12-2 with an eye on not only winning the NFC North but securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.