Victor Estrella Burgos wins Ecuador Open, becomes oldest first-time ATP tourney winner

Victor Estrella Burgos became of the oldest first-time winner of an ATP event in the Open Era, beating top-seeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain on Sunday in the Ecuador Open final.

The 34-year-old Dominican won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) in his first ATP final. He also became the first Dominican to reach a top-level ATP final.

Seeded No. 8, Estrella Burgos defeated Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Saturday to reach the final.

Last August, Estrella Burgos became the oldest person, and the first Dominican to make his debut at the U.S. Open tournament, where he won two matches before being eliminated by Milos Raonic of Canada in the third round.

“For me it’s something very special,” he told Fox News Latino in Spanish after his first practice in Queens last summer. “I have been coming here for many years, but falling short in qualifiers. It will be equally special to play in New York because there are a lot of Dominicans here that will be watching me.”

Tennis' Open Era began in 1968 when professional and amateurs could play in all tournaments.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram