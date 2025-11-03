Expand / Collapse search
Sports

Victor Conte, mastermind behind BALCO steroids scandal, dead at 75

Conte had been battling pancreatic cancer and recently worked as boxing advisor to Terence Crawford

Scott Thompson
Victor Conte, the central figure in one of the biggest performance-enhancing drug scandals in sports history, has died at age 75.

Conte’s company, Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning (SNAC), announced his death in a post on X, saying he had been battling pancreatic cancer. 

"We are Heartbroken by the Passing of our Fearless Leader," the post stated. "We will Honor his Wishes. SNAC and his Legacy will Carry Forward, Strong and Forever. We LOVE you, Conte!"

Victor Conte poses with his SNAC supplements

Victor Conte, BALCO founder, has passed away at 75 years old. His company, SNAC, announced his death on social media.  (IMAGN)

Conte’s prior venture, BALCO, made national headlines in 2003 when federal agents raided the business as well as his Northern California home as part of an investigation into the steroids scandal that rocked multiple sports leagues, most notably Major League Baseball.

He later pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering, admitting to supplying performance-enhancing drugs to several high-profile athletes, including Barry Bonds, baseball’s home run king, and Olympic gold medalist Marion Jones.

MARLON BYRD NO QUALMS ABOUT WORKING WITH CONTE

While Conte expressed remorse for his role, he also reflected on his controversial legacy in a Netflix documentary:

"When Marion Jones hit the finish line and won the gold medal, when Barry Bonds hit all these home runs, you know, any of these great accomplishments, those are things that I’ll always be proud of."

Victor Conte takes questions from reporters

Victor Conte, founder of BALCO speaks with the media at the Federal Courthouse after his sentencing in the BALCO steroid case on October 18, 2005, in San Francisco, California. The case, which brought international attention to the steroid use by athletes, came to a close today with Victor Conte receiving four months jail time and four months of house arrest.  (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Conte ended up serving four months in a low-security federal prison in California as part of his sentencing.

Conte’s SNAC developed and sold natural supplements, but he wasn’t completely blackballed from sports. He was an advisor in the boxing world, with clients including Terence "Bud" Crawford and Claressa Shields.

That doesn’t mean Conte didn’t still have detractors, as Crawford’s most recent fight against Canelo Alvarez brought about skeptics who believed he might be cheating with Conte on his team.

"Please don’t stress the negativity of my past too much," Conte said, via USA TODAY before Crawford’s unanimous victory over Alvarez to make him a three-belt champion.

Victor Conte talks at event

Founder and president of BALCO, Victor Conte speaks at the "Tribeca Talks: Injecting The American Dream" panel discussion during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival on May 3, 2008 in New York City. (Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

Conte was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May, but continued working with athletes from his hospital bed in his final months.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

