Vice President Kamala Harris wrongly claims NCAA women's tournament was excluded from brackets until 2022

Vice President Harris is an avid sports fan. In December, she made an appearance at the Celebration Bowl in support of her alma mater, Howard University. She also attended Howard's first-round NCAA men's basketball tournament game last year.

But a recent comment from Harris relating to the women's tournament is under the microscope, in which he suggested that the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament introduced brackets just a couple of years ago.

Harris is believed to have been referring to the year that the NCAA women's tournament earned the March Madness branding — which was in 2022 — The New York Post reported, citing sources.

"Do you know — OK, a bit of a history lesson — do you know that the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?" Harris told Spectrum News. "Think about that, and talk about progress, ya know, better late than never, but progress."

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Madison Booker and other star players have recently helped bring unprecedented attention to women's college basketball. While Harris appeared to double down on her bracket-related miscalculation, she also expressed excitement about women's sports having a larger platform.

"We love March Madness, and even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them, now they’re being covered. This is the reality. People used to say, ‘Women’s sports, who’s interested?’ Well, if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, ‘Oh, we’re talking about star athletes who are incredibly gifted.' … It’s nice we are finally giving women in sports that kind of platform. I find it so exciting," she said.

Prior to 2022, the now-popular March Madness exclusively belonged to the NCAA men's tournament. However, brackets have been used for the women's games since the early 1980s.

The inaugural NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament dates back to 1982. An old social media post from Harris resurfaced shortly after her latest comments, which showed the vice president's bracket from 2021.

Last month, Harris shared a photo of her brackets.

She has South Carolina and USC meeting in the title game, with the Gamecocks winning the championship.

USC was eliminated by Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight.

Star guard Aziaha James and the NC State Wolfpack are set to match up against the undefeated Gamecocks on Friday night in the first of two Final Four games. Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Bueckers and the Huskies later in the evening.

