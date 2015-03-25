Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Vesnina cruises past Stephens to reach Hobart final

By | Sports Network

Hobart, Australia – Elena Vesnina needed just 69 minutes to get past eighth-seeded Sloane Stephens in the first semifinal of the Hobart International on Friday.

Vesnina, of Russia, broke the American's serve five times in a 6-2, 6-2 rout.

Vesnina, still searching for her first WTA title, will face either ninth- seeded Mona Barthel of Germany or Belgian Kirsten Flipkens in the final.

Barthel captured her lone WTA title at this Australian Open tune-up last year.