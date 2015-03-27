Vernon Wells and John Buck hit home runs and Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-5

Vernon Wells hit a three-run homer, John Buck added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays pounded A.J. Burnett, then held on for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.

Toronto assured itself of at least a .500 finish and temporarily denied the Yankees the chance to clinch a playoff berth. A Boston loss later Monday would also send New York into the postseason.

Mark Teixeira hit a three-run homer and Curtis Granderson added a two-run drive for the Yankees, who have lost five of six.

The Blue Jays lead the major leagues with 243 home runs this season, one shy of the team record set in 2000.

Toronto left-hander Marc Rzepczynski (3-4) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season. He walked three and matched a career high with nine strikeouts.

Brian Tallet pitched 1 1-3 innings, Josh Roenicke and Jesse Carlson each got one out, Scott Downs worked the eighth and Kevin Gregg closed it out in the ninth for his 36th save in 41 chances.

Burnett (10-15), who has lost seven of his past 11 starts, allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1-3 innings, his second shortest start of the year. The right-hander, who walked one and struck out one, is 0-3 with a 9.61 ERA in four starts against his former team this season.

Jose Bautista opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first and Buck doubled the advantage with a leadoff homer to left in the second, his 19th, before the Blue Jays chased Burnett with a five-run third.

Travis Snider walked to open the inning and Yunel Escobar was hit, putting runners at first and second. Bautista flied out, but Wells followed with a first-pitch drive to left for his 31st homer.

Lyle Overbay doubled and scored on Buck's single to center and Burnett was yanked after Adam Lind singled through the right side. Jonathan Albaladejo came on and gave up a sacrifice fly to Edwin Encarnacion, then got John McDonald to fly out.

Granderson homered into the second deck in right off Rzepczynski in the fifth, his 24th of the season, and Teixeira chased Tallet with a one-out blast to center in the seventh for his 33rd of the year.

Rzepczynski recorded eight consecutive outs by strikeouts between the first and fourth innings, a streak that started when Alex Rodriguez fanned to end the first. Robinson Cano struck out to start the second and, after singles by Marcus Thames and Austin Kearns, Rzepczynski struck out Granderson and Francisco Cervelli.

Rzepczynski struck out the side in the third, setting down Derek Jeter, Nick Swisher and Teixeira, then fanned Rodriguez again to open the fourth.

The streak ended when Cano flied out to right. Thames then struck out to end the inning.

By striking out six straight batters, Rzepczynski matched Ted Lilly's team record set Aug. 23, 2004, against Boston.

NOTES: Yankees catcher Jorge Posada said closer Mariano Rivera needs to vary his rhythm and be quicker to the plate to avoid a repeat of Sunday's game against Boston, in which Rivera allowed four stolen bases in the ninth inning. Rivera, who has blown saves in three of his past six appearances, worked on his mechanics before the game with pitching coach Dave Eiland. ... Blue Jays 2B Aaron Hill, stuck in a 2 for 22 slump, was held out of the starting lineup and replaced by McDonald.