Vanderbilt player enters transfer portal minutes after March Madness loss: report

One player does not seem too upset his season came to an end during March Madness.

Vanderbilt freshman Karris Bilal reportedly entered the transfer portal just 13 minutes after his team lost to Saint Mary's in the first round Friday.

The game tipped off at round 3:30 p.m. ET. By 5:53 p.m., 24/7 Sports reported that Bilal entered the portal.

Bilal verbally committed to the school in September 2022 and signed his letter of intent that November, a year before graduating high school.

But Bilal did not appear in a single game for the Commodores this year, and he redshirted. Reports say he did not even travel with the team to either March Madness or the SEC Tournament leading up to the big dance.

Bilal was a three-star recruit out of Atlanta.

Vanderbilt squandered a 12-point lead and was eliminated. The Commodores led 39-27 with less than 15 minutes remaining in the game. But a 16-4 run by Saint Mary's tied the game with 8:03 left in the game. From there, it was a nailbiter.

Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, and Devin McGlockton missed another 11 ticks later, giving Saint Mary's the 59-56 victory.

Bilal wasted no time focusing on his next opportunity.

