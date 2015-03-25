Vanderbilt, LSU are the favorites in newly expanded SEC tournament that includes 12 teams

Vanderbilt and LSU are the favorites to win this week's Southeastern Conference tournament after mowing through regular-season play with uncommon ease.

The real intrigue, however, is the new single-elimination format in the opening round of the tournament.

Instead of the usual double-elimination format, the league's coaches say the sudden-death round was done because of scheduling and the expansion of the tournament field from 10 to 12 teams.

The top four seeds receive a bye to the second round, where double-elimination play begins.

Several teams with borderline NCAA tournament hopes will play crucial games during the opening knockout round, including Auburn and Texas A&M.

Play begins Tuesday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

No. 1 seed Vanderbilt set an SEC record with 26 league wins this season.