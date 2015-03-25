Vancouver parts ways with Robson

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced late Monday that the club has parted ways with midfielder Barry Robson by mutual agreement.

Robson, 34, joined Vancouver from English side Middlesbrough and went on to score three goals in 18 appearances for the Whitecaps.

"We are thankful for the contributions Barry made during his time with the club," Whitecaps president Bob Lenarduzzi said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Barry and his family never fully settled in Vancouver, and we've mutually decided to move in different directions. On behalf of the club, I wish Barry the very best in the next stage of his career."

Robson's departure opens up a new Designated Player slot for Vancouver.