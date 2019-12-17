Utah State's Jordan Love among players cited for marijuana possession ahead of Frisco Bowl

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was among the three football players who were cited for marijuana possession on Saturday night.

Love, wide receiver Sean Carter and running back Gerold Bright were facing misdemeanor marijuana charges, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

Police had responded to a call around midnight Saturday that some students were smoking marijuana. Track athlete Elani Rice also was cited.

The charges came days before Utah State is set to play Kent State in the Frisco Bowl. It’s unclear whether the football players will be punished prior to the game.

“We are aware that citations were issued. We have processes in place, both in Student Conduct and in Athletics, and we’ll follow these procedures in this case,” a Utah State spokesman told Fox 13.

The Frisco Bowl is expected to be Love’s final game with the Aggies. He announced he will forgo his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft.

Love also accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, one of the top scouting events for college football players turning pro.

Love, a junior, has 3,085 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions. He had 3,567 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes in his sophomore season. Utah State went 7-5 this season.

According to Walter Football, Love is projected to be taken between the second and fourth rounds of the 2020 draft. However, some mock drafts had him as high as the mid-first round.