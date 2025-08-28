USWNT star Trinity Rodman hilariously grills in boyfriend Ben Shelton in surprise US Open presser appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Shelton is set to return to the hard court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for third-round action at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Shelton defeated Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets in a second-round men's singles match on Wednesday. After the victory, Shelton fielded questions from members of the media. But the 22-year-old American tennis star ended up hearing a question from an unexpected press conference room visitor.

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Trinity Rodman, who publicly acknowledged her romance with Shelton earlier this year, cheered for the world’s sixth-ranked tennis player from the stands during the second-round match.

Rodman jokingly took aim at the uncharacteristic speeds of Shelton's serves during Wednesday's competition.

"So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 (mph) today?" Rodman teased Shelton.

A visibly surprised Shelton responded by asking an unknown person, who was not seen in a video posted to the U.S. Open's social media account, "Why'd you give her a question?"

"I just know you like to serve big, and it wasn’t breaking 140 today," Rodman continued.

Shelton then offered an explanation.

"Yeah, it was cold outside," he replied. "So, I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn't hit those spots. So, maybe I should just serve bigger, but something I'll definitely work on next time."

In addition to playing for the USWNT, Rodman competes at the club level for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL. She is the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman.

On Sunday, Shelton acknowledged the effort Rodman made to support him in this year's U.S. Open.

"My girlfriend took the red-eye from California last night to be here," Shelton said.

Shelton will meet Adrian Mannarino in the third round Thursday.

