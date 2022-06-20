USFL Week 10 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League’s first season is in the books, and the playoffs are just around the corner.

The league wrapped up with four games over the weekend. The New Jersey Generals took on the Philadelphia Stars in a playoff preview before the North Division foes.

The Birmingham Stallions played the Tampa Bay Bandits. The Michigan Panthers were looking for revenge against the Pittsburgh Maulers, and the Houston Gamblers took on the New Orleans Breakers.

Here’s how the final week of the regular season played out.

Scoreboard

GENERALS 26, STARS 23: New Jersey got the best of Philadelphia in a tune-up game before next week’s playoffs. Luis Perez had 138 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Trey Williams had a rushing touchdown as well. Stars quarterback Case Cookus had two touchdown passes himself in the win.

STALLIONS 21, BANDITS 18: Birmingham’s 12-yard touchdown from C.J. Marable put the Stallions up nine points with 13:11 to go in the game. Tampa Bay responded with a Jordan Ta’amu touchdown pass with 7:26 left but couldn’t get any more scoring on the board. Marable had 47 rushing yards on the day. Ta’amu finished with two touchdown passes on the day.

PANTHERS 33, MAULERS 21: Pittsburgh’s only win on the season came against Michigan earlier in the year, but the Panthers got their revenge. Paxton Lynch had three touchdown passes for Michigan in the win. Pittsburgh’s Vad Lee had two touchdowns and Roland Rivers had one as well.

GAMBLERS 20, BREAKERS 3: New Orleans’ tune-up before their playoff matchup against the Stallions didn’t go so well. All-USFL quarterback Kyle Sloter didn’t play in this one. New Orleans had just 116 yards of total offense. Houston’s Donald Payne had an interception returned for a touchdown. Jeremiah Johnson also had an interception in the win for Houston.

Standings

North Division

Generals (9-1) Stars (6-4) Panthers (2-8) Maulers (1-9)

South Division

Stallions (9-1) Breakers (6-4) Bandits (4-6) Gamblers (3-7)

Stat leaders through Week 10

Passing yards

1). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits), 2,015 yards

2). Kyle Sloter (Breakers), 1,798 yards

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions), 1,573 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Jordan Ta’amu (Bandits), 14 touchdowns

2). Case Cookus (Stars), 12 touchdowns

3). J’Mar Smith (Stallions), 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Jordan Ellis (Breakers), 596 yards

2). Trey Williams (Generals), 579 yards

3). Darius Victor (Generals), 577 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals), 9 touchdowns

2). Matt Colburn II (Stars), 8 touchdowns

3). C.J. Marable (Stallions), 5 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Lance Lenoir Jr (Panthers), 52 catches

2). KaVontae Turpin (Generals), 44 catches

3). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions), 42 catches

Receiving yards

1). KaVontae Turpin (Generals), 540 yards

2). Lance Lenoir (Panthers), 484 yards

3). Marlon Williams (Stallions), 474 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers), 5 touchdowns

2). Bug Howard (Stars), 4 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers), 4 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers), 117 tackles

2). Frank Ginda (Panthers), 89 tackles

3). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers), 86 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 12.5

2). Adam Rodriguez (StarS), 9 sacks

3). DeMarquis Gates (Stallions), 6.5 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars), 7 interceptions

2). Shalom Luani (Generals), 5 interceptions

3). Will Likely (Gamblers), 4 interceptions