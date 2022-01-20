Two more USFL teams name head coaches as inaugural season's kickoff is months away

Two more United States Football League teams announced their head coaches for the 2022 season.

The Birmingham Stallions and the Pittsburgh Maulers both had their coaches first revealed on FOX Sports’ "The Herd" on Thursday. The Stallions will be coached by Skip Holtz and the Maulers by Kirby Wilson. Two more teams still have to reveal their coaches.

Holtz, 57, will have his first chance to coach in the professional ranks. He had spent time as the head coach for UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. The son of the legendary college football coach Lou Holtz was 152-121 in the collegiate ranks.

Wilson, 60, played pro football in the Canadian Football League in 1983 and 1984. He has a lengthy history as an NFL assistant — most recently a running backs coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had nine different stints in the NFL as a running backs coach between 1997 and 2020.

The Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits previously named who their head coaches were going to be.

Kevin Sumlin will coach Houston, Mike Riley will coach New Jersey, Bart Andrus will coach Philadelphia, and Todd Haley will coach Tampa Bay.

The Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers still have yet to name head coaches.

The season is set to begin on April 16 and run through mid-July. The season is expected to be played at one neutral site, and multiple reports have indicated it will be Birmingham.