4 USFL teams reveal their head coaches for upcoming season

Four of the eight United States Football League teams unveiled their head coaches on Thursday.

The teams that named coaches were the Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The Gamblers selected Kevin Sumlin as their head coach. Sumlin has been a collegiate head coach since 2008 with an extensive background as an assistant. He’s been the head coach of Houston (2008-2011), Texas A&M (2012-2017) and Arizona (2018-2020). He was 95-63 as a college head coach. The Gamblers gig will be the first time he’s had a job as a professional football head coach.

The Generals named Mike Riley their head coach. Riley has an extensive background as a coach in the pro and collegiate ranks. He coached the San Diego Chargers from 1999 to 2001 but was 14-34 with the organization. He also spent time in the CFL, WLAF, AAF and XFL. He last was an offensive coordinator for the XFL’s Seattle Dragons.

Bart Andrus was chosen as head coach of the Stars. Andrus appears to be leaving his coaching job at the University of Ottawa (Canada) to take the Stars job. He had briefly been in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams as an assistant and also spent time in college and NFL Europe. He was the head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals when the team won World Bowl XIII in 2005.

The Bandits may have had the splashiest hire of the day with Todd Haley.

Haley had worked in the NFL since 1995. He was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2011 and also spent time as the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He was 19-26 overall as a head coach.

The Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, New Orleans Breakers and Pittsburgh Maulers still have to announce their coaches.