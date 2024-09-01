Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans

USC receiver's leaping one-handed grab is early leader for catch of the year

Kyron Hudson had 34 career catches entering Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
At the tail end of Week 1 in college football, we have a leader in the clubhouse for catch of the year, and it may not be topped.

Offenses were stalled in the first quarter of Sunday night's contest between No. 23 USC and No. 13 LSU, but lightning struck in Vegas with a Trojan receiver's ridiculous grab.

Miller Moss, the heir to Caleb Williams' throne, stepped up in the pocket to throw a ball in double coverage, but understandably so, he had faith in Kyron Hudson.

Kyron Hudson

USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson (Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports/File)

Hudson leaped off one foot and reached behind with his right hand to make the unreal grab.

Two plays later, the Trojans found the end zone to open up the scoring.

Hudson has had limited playing time in his first three years with the Trojans. He only appeared in one game in 2021 and then combined for 32 catches for 341 yards in the last two seasons.

However, if he keeps making plays like this, he will surely garner more snaps.

Kyron Hudson

USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson is shown during the DirecTV Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27, 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks.

USC's No. 23 ranking was their lowest in the preseason poll since they were 24th headed into the 2019 season. Last year, they were sixth but eventually fell out of the top 25.

As for the Tigers of LSU, they, too, have a new quarterback replacing a Heisman Trophy winner. Garrett Nussmeier is now under center, taking over for reigning Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who went second behind Williams in the NFL Draft.

Kyron touchdown

USC's Kyron Hudson catches a touchdown pass against Louisville in the first half of the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU was ranked fifth heading into last year but was never able to recover from its Week 1 loss to Florida State.

