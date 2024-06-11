Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

Usain Bolt leaves field on stretcher after suffering ruptured Achilles during charity soccer match

Bolt has routinely played in the Soccer Aid charity match

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Usain Bolt suffered a serious injury at a charity soccer match in London over the weekend and needed to be stretchered off of the field.

Bolt, 37, revealed Sunday he suffered a ruptured Achilles during the Soccer Aid charity game. Photos showed the track legend competing in the match and then being taken off of the pitch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Usain Bolt carried off the field

World XI's Usain Bolt is stretched off following an injury during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge in London. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Jamaican was on the Soccer Aid World XI FC side along with Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury and others. The squad went up against the English All-Stars. Bolt played in the match last year and scored a goal.

The English team came out on top with a 6-3 victory. Joe Cole, Ellen White, Steven Bartlett, Jermain Defoe and Theo Walcott scored for the squad. Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero and Billy Wingrove scored for the Soccer Aid World FC side.

LIONEL MESSI, CRISTIANO RONALDO CAN STILL COMPETE AT HIGH LEVEL DESPITE AGE, FOX SPORTS' STU HOLDEN SAYS

Usain Bolt on the ground

Usain Bolt of World XI reacts after missing a chance during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 9, 2024 in London. (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The charity raised more than $19 million for UNICEF.

Bolt is going on eight years removed from his final Olympic gold medal. He owns world records in the 100-meter (9.58) and 200-meter (19.19) races. He wrapped up his Olympic career with 8 gold medals. He also had 11 gold medals in the World Championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Usain Bolt misses a score

World XI's Usain Bolt rues a missed chance during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge in London. (Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

In 2018, Bolt started to train with the Central Coast Mariners soccer club of Australia’s A-League. He scored two goals against an amateur club in a friendly. He left the club in January 2019 and declared his professional sporting career to be finished.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.