USA women's soccer wins group after 3rd straight win to open Olympics

The road to redemption is so far, so good for the United States Women's National Team.

The Americans took home Group B of the Olympics with their third win in as many games in Paris on Wednesday.

Trinity Rodman and Korbin Albert both scored and the United States remained undefeated at the Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday to conclude the group stage.

The front trio of Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson have scored seven of the team’s nine goals in France.

Rodman scored in the 43rd minute, with Albert's coming in the 77th minute; Australia scored in stoppage time, but it was too little too late.

The United States has advanced to the knockout stage in all eight Olympic tournaments. Its worst finish was a quarterfinal loss in 2016 against Sweden (they have medaled every other time, including four golds).

However, the team's last gold came in the 2012 London games, preceding its disappointment in 2016 and coming away with a bronze medal in 2021.

The Americans, who already qualified for the quarterfinals, will play Japan on Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris.

But they will be without midfielder Sam Coffey, who got a second yellow card in the fourth minute, meaning she will not be available for the contest.

The U.S. advanced out of the group stage with nine goals, the most for the program in Olympic history. The United States is the winningest team in the Olympics with four gold medals in women’s soccer, which is a streak they’re hoping to continue under new coach Emma Hayes.

The last time the United States women's soccer team was on the world stage, it had a rough go of it when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in last year's World Cup after winning the previous two tournaments.

But in Paris, it's so far, so good.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

