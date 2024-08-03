Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

USA mixed 4x100M medley relay team breaks world record to win gold at Olympics

It's the sixth gold for the Americans in the swimming pool

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Gold medals have been hard to come by in the pool for the Americans, but their most recent one came in grand style.

The mixed 4x100 medley relay team won the gold medal on Saturday by setting a world record.

Ryan Murphy, Gretchen Walsh, Nic Fink, and Torri Huske swam the race in 3:37.43, beating the world record by 15-hundredths of a second (China, at 3:37.55, also beat the previous world record, but came in second).

Ryan Murphy swim

Ryan Murphy of the U.S. competes during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

It was the sixth gold for the Americans in the swimming pool. They now trail Australia by one.

It's Huske's second gold of the Games. She also took home the women's 100m butterfly (Walsh won silver). Huske earned silver in the women's 100m free and in the 4x100 free relay, alongside Walsh.

It comes a day after the mixed 4x400 relay track team set a world record in that event, but they had to settle for the silver medal in Saturday's final.

Gretchen Walsh, Nic Fink, Ryan Murphy

Gretchen Walsh, Nic Fink and Ryan Murphy of Team United States celebrate after winning gold in a world-record time in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 3, 2024, in Nanterre, France.  (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The event made its debut in Tokyo, with Great Britain, China, and Australia earning the top three spots, respectively. The United States finished in fifth with Murphy, Lydia Jacoby, Huske and eight-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel.

The world record was the Americans' second gold of the day in the pool, as Katie Ledecky won her record-breaking ninth just several minutes earlier in the 800m freestyle.

Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske embrace

U.S.' Gretchen Walsh (R), U.S.' Nic Fink (2nd R), U.S.' Ryan Murphy (L) and U.S.' Torri Huske (2nd L) celebrate after winning the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay final swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 3, 2024.  (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday will be the final day of Olympic swimming, with four medals (women's 50m free, men's 1500m free, men's and women's 4x100m medley) still left to be won.

