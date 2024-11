U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic went viral on Monday night when his goal against Jamaica in the Nations League sparked his own version of a President-elect Donald Trump-inspired dance.

The viral dance move has been seen across the sports spectrum. The NFL told Fox News Digital it would not yield a punishment against players from the league. UFC stars did the tribute move while the president-elect was sitting cageside at Madison Square Garden.

Pulisic was just the latest to follow the trend. He told reporters after the win he thought it was "funny."

"Well, obviously that’s the Trump dance," he said, via The Athletic. "It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny.

"It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and I thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it. I hope some people did, at least."

The dance craze reared its head when San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa did it after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It exploded into several athletes doing the move this past weekend.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," NFL great Brian Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."