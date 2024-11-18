NFL great Brian Urlacher reacts to apparent Trump support taking over sports: 'No one’s scared anymore'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher suggested no one is scared anymore to show their support for President-elect Donald Trump and that is what is being seen across the sports world.

Several athletes, especially in the NFL and UFC, have been seen doing Trump’s dance in celebration. It really took off over the weekend at UFC 309 with the president-elect present for the night of fights along with Dana White and some of his Cabinet nominees.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."

Urlacher added he believed that pure excitement about Trump’s return to the White House and his presidency over the next four years has "taken over."

The former Chicago Bears star has been an unabashed Trump supporter. He also expressed support for San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa when the defensive end drew scrutiny for flashing a Make America Great Again hat during a postgame interview.

He posed for a picture with the then-president in 2021 with his Bears jersey laid out on the resolute desk.

"This was a once in a lifetime experience! Got to hang in the Oval Office with President Trump and my family. He could not have been any nicer or accommodating to all of us. Also thanks to Jeff and Nick for the amazing tour of the WH," he captioned his Instagram photo.

Trump also pardoned his brother, Casey Urlacher, before he left office in 2021.