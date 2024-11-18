Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL great Brian Urlacher reacts to apparent Trump support taking over sports: 'No one’s scared anymore'

Urlacher appeared on 'Jesse Watters Primetime'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The pure excitement has 'taken over' after Trump's win, Brian Urlacher says Video

The pure excitement has 'taken over' after Trump's win, Brian Urlacher says

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher reacts to President-elect Trump's victory exciting Americans nationwide on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher suggested no one is scared anymore to show their support for President-elect Donald Trump and that is what is being seen across the sports world.

Several athletes, especially in the NFL and UFC, have been seen doing Trump’s dance in celebration. It really took off over the weekend at UFC 309 with the president-elect present for the night of fights along with Dana White and some of his Cabinet nominees.

Brian Urlacher in 2018

Chicago Bears former player Brian Urlacher is honored during halftime of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2018. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."

Urlacher added he believed that pure excitement about Trump’s return to the White House and his presidency over the next four years has "taken over."

Za'Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith, #99, celebrates a sack against Jacksonville Jaguars with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, #44, during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The former Chicago Bears star has been an unabashed Trump supporter. He also expressed support for San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa when the defensive end drew scrutiny for flashing a Make America Great Again hat during a postgame interview.

He posed for a picture with the then-president in 2021 with his Bears jersey laid out on the resolute desk.

"This was a once in a lifetime experience! Got to hang in the Oval Office with President Trump and my family. He could not have been any nicer or accommodating to all of us. Also thanks to Jeff and Nick for the amazing tour of the WH," he captioned his Instagram photo.

Trump fans at UFC 309

People hold a flag as President-elect Donald Trump arrives at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump also pardoned his brother, Casey Urlacher, before he left office in 2021.

