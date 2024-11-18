Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE legend The Undertaker recalls being caught 'off guard' with Trump's wrestling fandom, what 'impressed' him

Undertaker also said he received some terrible comments from the interview

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
WWE legend The Undertaker suggested he was left impressed with President-elect Donald Trump when he interviewed him ahead of the presidential election.

Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, spoke to Trump before Election Day. The two chopped it up about pro wrestling and the intricacies of the sport. Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer who appeared at the early WrestleMania events.

Undertaker in Texas

Mark Calaway, also known as the Undertaker from WWE, in attendance before the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 2, 2023. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The pro wrestling legend said in the latest episode of the "Six Feet Under" podcast that Trump’s wrestling fandom caught him "off guard." He was left "impressed" with how he treated his family and the members of his staff too.

"And that fact that he had come down the one time to apologize because he was gonna be 10 minutes late. He coulda sent anybody down. He didn’t even have to send anybody down. Little things like that most people don’t get to see," he said. 

Undertaker in 2000

Undertaker poses in June 2000 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

"I’m not here to sing praises or, you know, I don’t care honestly what people think about what we did. We did it and it’s done. There’s a lot more there than what a lot of people think … And that’s why we don’t talk about politics on this show."

Calaway also recalled some of the negative comments he received about the interview. He said he was called a Nazi, fascist and misogynist because of it.

He also shouted out OutKick’s Tyrus, a former pro wrestler who also interviewed Trump ahead of the election.

Dana White and Trump

UFC CEO Dana White, left, talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

In the end, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the election to earn a second four-year term as president of the United States.

