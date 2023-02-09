Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

US soccer great Alex Morgan supports the 'inclusion of trans kids in sports'

Morgan's comments come after Becky Sauerbrunn's op-ed in the Springfield News-Leader

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan on Wednesday supported the inclusion of transgender kids playing youth sports in competitions against the gender they identify with instead of their biological sex.

Morgan told reporters before the upcoming SheBelieves Cup next week, she and her teammates are not going to "shy away" from hard conversations or "taking a stand for what’s right." Her comments come after Becky Sauerbrunn wrote an op-ed in support of trans kids playing sports as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alex Morgan waves to fans during the International friendly fixture match between the New Zealand Football Ferns and the United States at Sky Stadium on Jan. 18, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Alex Morgan waves to fans during the International friendly fixture match between the New Zealand Football Ferns and the United States at Sky Stadium on Jan. 18, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

"Playing in Florida and Texas, that’s something that the team definitely needs to look at," she said of bills in state legislature that restrict transgender girls from playing against biological girls.

"The inclusion of trans kids in sports is the inclusion of kids in sports. Everyone should have the ability to play sport. And the fact that it’s being taken into politics so big is really sad. And I think it’s at the cost of trans kids’ lives. It’s really sad, and I feel like what Becky said was great. And for this team, we’ve always been very vocal with where we stand and I think we’ll continue to do that."

Alex Morgan is interviewed by media during a USA National Women's Team player training camp at The Cloud on Jan. 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Alex Morgan is interviewed by media during a USA National Women's Team player training camp at The Cloud on Jan. 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

RILEY GAINES, EX-KENTUCKY SWIMMING STAR, CALLS ON THOSE WHO PRIVATELY SUPPORTED TO STEP OUT OF THE SHADOWS

Former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas’ emergence in the pool during the 2021-22 swimming season ignited the debate when she started to defeat opponents soundly. The transgender athlete and the raging debate over her eligibility and whether it was fair for her to compete sparked change in sporting bodies.

Becky Sauerbrunn, #4 of the United States, warms up before a game between New Zealand and USA at Sky Stadium on Jan. 17, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Becky Sauerbrunn, #4 of the United States, warms up before a game between New Zealand and USA at Sky Stadium on Jan. 17, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sauerbrunn was the latest to come out and support trans kids. The 37-year-old center back wrote in the Springfield News-Leader she can "assure you that playing with or against transgender women and girls is not a threat to women’s sports" without explaining why.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.