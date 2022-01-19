US Paralympic gold medalist says she's being excluded from competing in Beijing

The International Paralympic Committee won't let a former gold medalist compete in the 2022 Beijing Games because of her disability, the snowboarder told Fox News.

The committee eliminated a category of snowboarders with "significant impairment in one leg" due to a lack of competitors. Brenna Huckaby, whose leg was amputated above her knee, is petitioning to be allowed to compete in the remaining category intended for competitors who are at less of a disadvantage.

"I want them to stick to their mission statement about inclusion and equity and in being there for the athletes," Huckaby, who won two gold medals at the 2018 Paralympics, told Fox News. "We're trying to grow a sport and be inclusive."

After her category was eliminated, the Baton Rouge native joined competitions against snowboarders in the remaining group in order to qualify for the Beijing Paralympics.

"We were told that we could compete … with the less disabled athletes. Even though we would be at a disadvantage, we were still offered that opportunity to compete," Huckaby, 25, said. "Not having a knee is massive in snowboarding."

She managed to make it to the podium. But even then, Huckaby was told in February 2021 that she would not be allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics, she said.

"The reasoning for me to not compete … it doesn't make any sense," Huckaby said.

Huckaby, who lost her leg to a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, first took up snowboarding at a retreat as a child while undergoing rehab for her leg.

"There is no language in our rulebook that says we can compete," Huckaby told Fox News. "But there is also no language in our rulebook that says we cannot compete."

A lawyer requested an interim injunction against the International Paralympic Committee on Huckaby's behalf to allow the athlete to compete in the Beijing Paralympics. She's scheduled to receive a determination by Thursday.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment, citing ongoing legal action.

"I want the opportunity to defend my gold medals," Huckaby told Fox News. "I know given the opportunity, I can do it, and I'm not. going to stop fighting."

The Beijing Paralympic Games begin March 4.