US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick holds off Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler for first major victory

Matt Fitzpatrick picked up his first major championship

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Matt Fitzpatrick held off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, finishing with a 6-under for the tournament.

It was Fitzpatrick’s first major victory of his career at one of the toughest courses in The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was coming off his best finish at the PGA Championship last month in which he finished tied for fifth. 

Zalatoris finished with a 5-under.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

