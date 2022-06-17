US Open 2022: Jon Rahm says two kids stole his golf ball after errant shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm had a strange moment during the first round of the third major tournament of the year.

Rahm was on the 18th hole Thursday when his tee shot went left and hit a broadcast tent. He said he saw two kids steal his golf ball after the errant shot.

"I’m pretty sure I know who it was. I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100% sure I saw the two kids that stole it," Rahm said, via PGATour.com. "I'm just really happy somebody spotted the ball first."

Rahm somehow salvaged a 1-under 69, which put him three strokes back of the Day 1 leader Adam Hadwin. He had four birdies and three bogeys as he wrapped his round.

"I feel like I played pretty good golf all day. I just saw a lot of (putts) get close and not go in, and to hit two wayward drives in the last two holes and somehow end up with two birdie putts and making the last one to break par on the first round of the U.S. Open, it's quite a big deal," he said.

A lot of it was a bit of indecision and doubt in my mind because we weren't exactly sure where the wind was coming from and not committing 100% of the time to the shot… but I’m not worried."

Rahm will begin his second round at 1 p.m. ET.